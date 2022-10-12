WWE Legend reacts to horrific accident at TwitchCon

WWE Legend Gregory "The Hurricane" Helms reacted to a horrific incident on the live-streaming platform Twitch's fan convention, TwitchCon.

Helms's career has spanned 30 years, during which he has seemingly wrestled all over the world. He is best remembered for his portrayal of The Hurricane. He is also the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion in the promotion's history under his real name, Gregory Helms. He is currently signed to a WWE Legend's Contract.

The Hurricane recently reacted to a video from the foam-jousting setup at TwitchCon. Two people would try to joust each other from a pedestal into a "safe" foam pit. The issue was that fan testimony from the event stated that the foam pit was not deep enough to protect those falling in, resulting in several sprains and broken bones.

This particular clip shows Twitch streamer Adriana Chechnik in the pit hips-first, resulting in her back breaking in two places. Helms reacted to the clip by sharing a similar incident from his career:

"When I got eliminated from the Rumble in 2021, I landed like this. A referee came over and asked me “if I was okay” and for the ONLY time in my 30 year career, I had to reply, “No”. I could move but I legit thought my back was broken and I was terrified of what that would mean," Helms tweeted.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion is referring to his last match as of date, the 2021 Royal Rumble match. After being chucked out of the ring by Bobby Lashley and Big E, Helms landed from a height of 10-12 ft right on his hips. The spot did look scary at the time as he ultimately walked away with just a sore back that night.

WWE legend and Hollywood Superstar The Rock wants to team up with The Hurricane to take on The Hardy Boyz

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently proclaimed on social-media that he wants to team up with Gregory Helms to take on The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy).

The Rock had a legendary mini-rivalry with The Hurricane in 2003, culminating on the March 3rd episode of RAW that year, which the superhero won.

Matt recently posted a throwback video of him and Helms from SmackDown 20 years ago. A fan reacted to the image by stating that The Hurricane is undefeated against The Brahma Bull, which prompted a response from the Hollywood star.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317

Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…

first name, Cham…last name, Pain.

#bookthatshit 🏾🥃 @ShaneHelmsCom My boys!! I co sign what Matt said!Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…first name, Cham…last name, Pain.🏾🥃 @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317 @ShaneHelmsCom My boys!! I co sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee… first name, Cham…last name, Pain. #bookthatshit 💰👊🏾🥃😄

It is highly unlikely that we will ever see this match happen. However, seeing The Great One interacting with wrestlers he worked with in WWE 20 years ago will surely come as a fun surprise for the fans.

