WWE Hall of Famer reacts to John Morrison vs. Ricochet match from tonight's RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW marked the final time that the show was being presented from the ThunderDome. Before WWE gets back on the road next week, the Red brand presented us with a great match featuring John Morrison and Ricochet.

The two WWE Superstars squared off in a Falls Count Anywhere match to settle their unfinished business from last week as that ended in a double disqualification. Ricochet got the win over The Prince of Parkour via pinfall.

Both superstars put on a spectacular performance which is evident from the way WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacted to it on Twitter.

"HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!", wrote Mick Foley on Twitter.

HECK OF A MATCH!



Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!@KingRicochet @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/gsjef2bB9K — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 13, 2021

Foley follows the weekly WWE programming and often expresses his views on social media and tonight was no different as he took the opportunity to praise the two RAW Superstars for their athleticism.

Ricochet picks up the win over Morrison on WWE RAW

Both Ricochet and John Morrison are two of the most agile and high-flying superstars on the RAW roster. Hence, it came as no surprise when these two men displayed their acrobatics all over the ring tonight.

At one point, it looked like Morrison was going to get the win thanks to underhanded tactics from his buddy The Miz who was outside the ring in his wheelchair.

But Ricochet received much-needed assistance in the form of Riddle, who rode down to the ring on his scooter and put The Miz on his back.

The distraction allowed Ricochet to capitalize who then delivered a huge splash on Morrison who was lying on his back on a steel ladder that was positioned between the ring and the announcers' desk.

The former United States Champion then pinned Morrison outside the ring as the stipulation allowed it and picked up the win.

Edited by Greg Bush