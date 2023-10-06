WWE Hall of Famer reacts to the passing of legendary WrestleMania star and football legend Dick Butkus

NFL legend Dick Butkus recently passed away at the age of 80. Former WWE Superstar John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has paid tribute to his iconic career.

Butkus tragically passed away at his Malibu house following a medical emergency. The legendary linebacker played in the NFL for nine seasons- all as part of the Chicago Bears.

Following his death, Bears' chairman George McCaskey issued a statement in honor of Butkus.

"Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history. He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidentally, what George Halas looks for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be celebrated one last time by his many fans."

At the peak of his popularity, Butkus made a celebrity appearance at WrestleMania 2 at the Chicago portion of the 1986 event. He was the special guest referee for a Battle Royal, which was eventually won by Andre The Giant.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has now paid tribute to the NFL legend and shared how he loved hearing his stories.

"This man was football. RIP legend. Dick Butkus. My World League trainer was trainer at the Bears with Mr Butkus-we all loved hearing the stories," he wrote.

Butkus is survived by his wife, Helen Essenhart, and three children.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Dick Butkus' family and friends.