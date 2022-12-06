The Usos have been named the top tag team of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley) has reacted to it.

2022 has been a very eventful year for The Bloodline, as Jimmy and Jey Uso became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and two new members were added to the group in Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. The twin brothers recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

During their lengthy reign, they have defended the coveted titles against teams like The Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and The New Day. The Bloodline had their most recent match as a unit at Survivor Series inside WarGames, which they won.

After Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced on Twitter that The Usos were ranked number one in the Tag Team 100, Bully Ray commented on the post by stating that they deserve it.

"@WWEUsos #1 … as they should be!!" wrote Bully Ray.

The Usos recently reached another historic milestone in WWE

Jimmy and Jey are both the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time and the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history. They have been the focal point of the company for over a year now and they're undoubtedly the best tag team in WWE right now.

They consistently put on stellar matches whenever they perform in the ring. They are also featured in Roman Reigns' matches, as they usually help their cousin defeat his adversaries to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On November 30, the duo hit 500 days as Tag Team Champions, which is another historic landmark in their WWE careers.

