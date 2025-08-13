WWE Hall of Famer ready for another match; last one-on-one contest was nearly two decades ago

WWE Hall of Famers and legends often announce retirement, but some tend to step out of it for a match or two. Recently, Torrie Wilson was asked about the possibility of an in-ring return, and she's ready to have another bout.

Torrie Wilson was a staple in the Stamford-based promotion over two decades ago and officially retired from in-ring competition in 2007 and was released the following year. Luckily, she made four in-ring appearances after her retirement in gimmick matches but hasn't had a one-on-one contest in nearly two decades.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the veteran was asked about the possibility of an in-ring return based on her comments at Evolution in Atlanta, where she hinted she had her in-ring gear. Wilson explained that she's ready to return to in-ring competition and does have another match in her. However, she wants to give it all inside the ring as an athlete and wants to make herself proud if she returns to competition.

"I feel like if you've ever been in wrestling, the door is never completely closed. But people ask me a lot, like, do you have another match in you? I'm like, "Yes, of course." Like if something awesome came along, how can I not have that in me? It would take a lot more preparing on my end because I wouldn't want to go back and do something that didn't make people go, "Oh wow, she is an athlete, right?" So, I would want to make myself proud," Wilson said. (From 09:40 to 10:14)

Torrie Wilson's last singles match took place in November 2007 on SmackDown.

Torrie Wilson competed for WWE following her in-ring retirement

After being an in-ring full-time talent for WWE from 2001 to 2007, Torrie Wilson was released from the Stamford-based promotion. However, she left the company on good terms and made a return to the ring at WrestleMania 25 for the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal, which she lost.

The veteran stayed away from professional wrestling for a long time and made her return to the promotion when WWE had its first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. Later, she made another appearance at Evolution 2018 in the Women's Battle Royal match but didn't win.

In 2021, the WWE Hall of Famer competed in another Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Shayna Baszler. It'll be interesting to see if Wilson gets another match in the promotion.

