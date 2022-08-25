"Vince would've fired us"- WWE Hall of Famer recalls avoiding getting arrested alongside Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up about when he was almost caught smoking hash in an alleyway with Shawn Michaels and the late Scott Hall.

Nash was close friends with Scott Hall, and The Heartbreak Kid as all three men with Triple H were part of a backstage group called The Kliq. The group were no strangers to breaking the rules from time to time and were well known for their notorious behavior.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash disclosed that he once smoked some hash with the aforementioned WWE veterans. The former nWo member added that he even went to the ring high.

"We scored some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned.' Hash is more like a body bust. I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill," Nash said.

Kevin also disclosed that they were smoking in an alley when an officer spotted them from a distance. However, the officer was unsure of what they were doing.

"Scott didn't panic. [The officer] said, "Ah, f*** off. Don't be pissing in the f***ing alleyway. Vince would've fired us," Nash added. [H/T- Wrestlinginc]

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were separated from Shawn Michaels after leaving WWE

In April 1996, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall signed contracts with WCW, WWE's biggest competitor at the time.

The duo's addition turned out to be a game changer for WCW as they, along with Hulk Hogan, formed one of the greatest stables of all time, nWo.

During their appearance for the Stamford-based promotion, Nash and Scott were involved in an infamous incident known as The MSG "Curtain Call" that also involved Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Nash (known as Diesel) wrestled Shawn Michaels in the main event, after which Triple H and Scott Hall came out to engage in a group hug, thus breaking the character.

While Scott and Nash were on their way out and could not be punished, Triple H had to face the wrath of Vince McMahon.

The Game was demoted from being a championship contender to wrestling inexperienced or less experienced wrestlers over the next several months.

As the company's top performer, Shawn Michaels was exempt from any punishment.

They reunited in WWE in 2002 after WCW folded as The Heartbreak Kid joined the ranks of nWo. Nash also helped Michaels in his feud against The Evolution.

