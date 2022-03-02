"He don't know how to drive" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls a hilarious story about Haku 

While former WWE star Haku has managed to garner a reputation as one of the most intimidating and scary wrestlers of all time, however, he might not have been that terrifying when he was 16 years old.

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently recalled the time when Haku was a rookie and was told to drive the veterans while they "partied." However, when Haku stepped into the driver's seat, Brisco realized that he didn't know how to drive, let alone have a driver's license.

On the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco shared the time he went 'partying' with Haku in the driver's seat:

"When a young guy would come into the territory, Jack [Brisco] and I had a reputation- We liked to party while we were on the road, you know. Have a few beers for open container laws and all that stuff but one before drunken driving. We would get a rookie and the rule was the rookie would have to drive the car for us while we partied. Haku comes in and the [transportation guy] called, "Hey Briscos, we got you a rookie. We got you a new driver." , "Okay great, tell him to be at the office at three o' clock". We go down there and its Haku. We introduce ourselves and he speaks good enough English to communicate everything."

"Jack throws him the car [keys] of this lincoln continental. Haku takes them and kinda looks at them. We don't think anything. He loads his bags and gets in. Jack gets in the passenger side, I get in the backseat, Haku gets in the driver's seat. Haku gets in, looks over my brother Jack and goes "What do I do next?". Jack says "put them keys in the car Haku". Haku starts the car up, takes off. He's driving. Now, granted he's driving a little erratic. Come to find out, he's 16 years old, he doesn't have a driver's license. He don't know how to drive," Briscoe said.

Haku is considered to be one of the most toughest individuals to ever step inside a WWE ring

Haku got into the wrestling industry quite early on in his life, and he has since worked all over the world, gaining a reputation as one of the toughest individuals you would ever come across. There are countless stories of Haku intimidating other stars backstage wherever he went, even in WWE.

Nonetheless, the former WWE Tag Team Champion had strong roots, which resulted in him leading a successful career and passing down the talent to his children, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo.

