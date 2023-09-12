WWE Hall of Famer refers to special thing Cody Rhodes is doing on RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer mentioned Cody Rhodes' special interaction with his fans on RAW. The veteran in question is Bully Ray.

Ever since making his return to WWE, The American Nightmare has been pushed as one of the top guys on the roster. He has also proven himself to be a really good standup guy who can get vicious when required.

Cody is now known for his friendly interactions with the fans. He is no stranger to shaking hands with the fans during his entrance or after his promo.

The American Nightmare did the same thing on the latest episode of RAW, which seemed to have caught the attention of Bully Ray. Taking to Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned Rhodes' old-school mentality.

"Shakin hands and kissin babies. Brick by brick … fan by fan. Old school. Cody."

Tonight on RAW, Cody Rhodes got into an altercation with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who interrupted him during his promo. However, Rhodes was able to stand his ground against both of them as he sent them packing.

It remains to be what this means for Cody's future with The Judgment Day after this altercation.

