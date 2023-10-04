WWE Hall of Famer refused to lose because he was protecting his character, legendary journalist explains (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling reporter Bill Apter recently shed light on why WWE Hall of Famer Mil Mascaras developed a reputation for refusing to lose.

Mascaras is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The 81-year-old made his name in America, Japan, and Mexico in the 1970s. The masked superstar's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized in 2012 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking to AAA booker and former WCW star Konnan, Apter gave an insight into why Mascaras always wanted to win:

"People used to talk about him and say, 'Well, he wouldn't do the job [lose].' Hulk Hogan didn't wanna do the job! None of the major stars wanted to do the job. You don't shoot Superman with a silver bullet, as they used to say. He was protecting his character, and a lot of people took that as someone who was not nice to deal with, but he was protecting himself. That's the way I looked at it." [12:50 – 13:17]

Watch the video above to hear Konnan's honest opinion on WCW's creative team forcing Rey Mysterio to unmask in 1999.

What was WWE Hall of Famer Mil Mascaras really like?

Bill Apter never had any issues dealing with Mil Mascaras behind the scenes. Konnan also got along with the Mexican sensation, even though he rarely saw him without a mask.

The 59-year-old added that some wrestlers still wear their masks backstage at shows in Mexico:

"He wouldn't take it off in front of me for a long time," Konnan said. "A lot of the wrestlers, the Mexican wrestlers, back then they wouldn't take off their mask. There's still a couple, not that many, there's maybe eight left, but they still come into the dressing room, they don't take off their mask. Very good-looking guy. Very vain, by the way!" [12:13 – 12:40]

Mascaras, the uncle of four-time WWE world champion Alberto Del Rio, competed in the 1997 Royal Rumble match. He threw himself over the top rope to avoid being eliminated by any other competitors.

What are your thoughts on Mil Mascaras refusing to lose? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.