WWE Hall of Famer removed from ECW Tribute Event

A WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled to perform at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event that took place this weekend at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's 2300 Arena, but the company wasn't okay with it.

The Battleground Championship Wrestling match was set to feature NXT Coach and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. The plan was for him to take part in Bully Ray's bout against Matt Cardona that evening as well as the convention that would take place after the program. It has since been claimed, though, that World Wrestling Entertainment pulled him from the event.

According to PWInsider, BCW indicated they had received a legal letter from the Stamford-based company on Thursday, complaining about the promotion of a "Tribute to the Extreme" show which violated WWE's intellectual property rights to ECW.

According to the promotion, D-Von attempted to challenge Triple H's ruling but was unsuccessful. In December each year, BCW plans to organize the "Tribute to the Extreme" event.

The show featured major matches like Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam and Super Crazy vs. Juventud Guerrera. Numerous performers appeared, including Shane Douglas, "Pitbull" Gary Wolf, Francine, Joel Gertner, 2 Cold Scorpio, Raven, The Sandman, Tod Gordon, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, and many more.

The 2300 Arena was sold out for the event. Only time will tell what spins out of the aftermath.

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame in 2018

With 10 tag team championships won between 1999 and 2005, The Dudley Boyz held the record for the most in the company.

The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian put up some of the best battles of their era, and they were a crucial part of one of the greatest periods in tag team wrestling. The Hardys and Dudleys, who popularised ladders and tables respectively, will always be associated with their tough fashions.

During the WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans, a ceremony enshrining Bubba and D-Von Dudley took place.

It would be intriguing to witness another Dudley Boyz reunion, whether it takes place inside or outside the Stamford-based company.

What do you think of WWE's move of pulling D-Von from the event outside the company? Let us know in the comments.

