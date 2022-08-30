WWE Hall of Famer reportedly not set to be part of match with Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle

WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, is reportedly not going to make it to Clash at the Castle to continue her feud with Rhea Ripley.

While there is no official word on it, a report from Xero News on Twitter has suggested the same regarding Phoenix. The Glamazon recently came to the aid of her husband Edge and got herself involved in a feud with The Judgment Day.

On a recent episode of RAW, Edge faced Damian Priest in a singles match in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. Phoenix was present in the audience to support her husband.

After the match, the former WWE champion was attacked by Priest's Judgment Day stablemates Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. This allowed Phoenix to jump through the barricade to save Edge.

The incident led to various speculations about The Glamazon's return to the ring at Clash at the Castle alongside her husband to possibly face The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest recently opened up about creating Judgment Day with Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest recently spoke about creating The Judgment Day stable along with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful, The Archer of Infamy mentioned that he is grateful for where he is today. He added that it's crazy to think that everything has worked out for him.

"It feels good when you see the company trusts you. You don't feel like you wasted your time or your abilities or anything. The dream was what it should have been and I am grateful for that. It's crazy that it worked out better than I could have imagined," said Priest.

Priest also spoke about how cool it is to work with his two stablemates. He said:

"Even before we even started, just the conversations, I was so giddy. I was like, 'This is gonna be so cool.' Now we're doing it. We're the Judgement Day. It's so cool, man. I'm extremely happy. Rhea and I, obviously everyone knows that we're homies. Finn Balor's one of my all time favorites. Us working together is definitely one of the coolest things I've ever done." [H/T- Fightful]

What are your thoughts on Edge and Rey Mysterio going against Judgment Day at the upcoming premium live event? Sounds off in the comment section below.

