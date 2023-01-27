WWE Hall of Famer reportedly "was invited but did not attend" RAW XXX

RAW 30 was an entertaining show that mixed WWE legends with today's current roster, but there was a notable name missing from the show.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported on a recent audio show that Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was invited to be a part of the show but declined the offer.

"I asked and was told he was invited by WWE but did not attend," Keller said. "I didn't inquire further or hear further details on why he did not attend. But keep in mind, he's been having a real rough time. His 26-year-old son died from a seizure last fall."

Keller would go on to discuss speaking to Nash years ago about fatherhood and raising a son. Keller also speculated that Nash might not be ready to discuss the situation.

"I don't know Kevin's state of mind. I talk to people who talk to him and I can understand it being a tough decision to show up and have to talk to everybody about it. He just might not be ready to do that. It might have been other factors that contributed to it, I don't know. But I was glad to hear that an invitation was extended..." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Nash worked for the then-WWF from 1993-1996 before making the jump to WCW and returning to WWE from 2002-2003. He would not appear again on the company's television until 2011 after he finished a run with Total Nonstop Wrestling (TNA).

What has Kevin Nash been doing since leaving WWE?

Kevin Nash has not appeared on WWE television since the 2020 Hall of Fame, where he was inducted as a member of the nWo with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

However, he has remained in the wrestling news circuit since he began Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast with Sean Oliver, on which the two discuss different topics in a weekly podcast schedule.

Many members of the internet wrestling community have kept the former WWE and WCW World Champion in their thoughts as he has been going through a rough stretch since the death of his son.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Big man, you are incredibly loved. Please. We are ALL here for you On a night where everyone is in remembrance, I feel like I need to also say keep @RealKevinNash in your thoughts as well.Big man, you are incredibly loved. Please. We are ALL here for you On a night where everyone is in remembrance, I feel like I need to also say keep @RealKevinNash in your thoughts as well. Big man, you are incredibly loved. Please. We are ALL here for you 🙏

Nash is yet to publicly comment as to why he did not appear on the RAW 30 show.

What is your favorite memory of "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash? Let us know in the comments section below.

