  • WWE Hall of Famer returns to the company after 409 days on RAW; takes shots at former champions

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 21, 2025 07:12 GMT
JBL is a WWE Hall of Famer (Images via WWE.com)
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield made his televised return to the company on RAW this week after a year. He was part of a backstage segment with The New Day and was also the special guest commentator for Kofi Kingston's match.

His last appearance on WWE TV was on December 8, 2023, when he commented on that year's Tribute To The Troops episode of SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods approached JBL backstage on WWE RAW this week and tried to pay him $2 to say on commentary that they were under a smear campaign.

When The New Day entered the arena, they were not happy at all. Kofi Kingston called JBL a fraud and demanded his money back. He pulled the cash out of the latter's pocket. JBL said on commentary that he never thought he would root for a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio, and it was the one time that he was rooting for him.

He took another shot at Mysterio for the way he mistreated his son Dominik. The Wrestling God also said that he was a big fan of KofiMania, a worldwide phenomenon, but Kingston happened to be a jack**. The bout was won by the LWO member.

Edited by Neda Ali
