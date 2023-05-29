WWE Hall of Famer reveals the actual reason why Vince McMahon is considered a difficult person (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has a big reputation for being a difficult person to work with. He also has a reputation for being a rather intimidating personality - so much so that even the biggest men get scared to knock on his door. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed why McMahon has the reputation that he does.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked to tell the truth about how Vince McMahon is in real life.

The Hall of Famer expressed that Vince McMahon can be one of the nicest people in the world, but the big-picture aspect of running a billion-dollar empire is what makes him go on a rampage occasionally:

"Well, I can't say what he's REALLY like because I didn't hang out with him that much. But the time that I got to spend with him, I thought he was one of the nicest people in the world. I know he has his rampages and stuff but sometimes, like I always say, this man has a billion-dollar operation that he's running and one little thing can happen and screw everything up, so I can understand, when you go out and say the wrong thing, what that can do, and he'd be a little...I don't know if I'd be as mad as I've seen him [be], but he just lets you know, 'Don't make that mistake anymore', and I didn't have a problem with that. I didn't have a problem with Vince." (0:41-1:29)

You can watch the full video below:

Is Vince McMahon back in charge of WWE Creative?

There was a lot of fear that after Vince McMahon's hostile takeover of WWE earlier this January, he was going to take full control of the creative. He is right back in a position of power after WWE's sale to Endeavor, and he was asked about his involvement on a creative level.

He said that he will be involved only for big-picture decisions, but that he can't "get in the weeds" like he used to. This is perhaps a reference to the fact that he is known to be a control freak who goes over the smallest of details and habitually rips apart scripts just hours before a show.

