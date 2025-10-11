WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he is returning for one final match at 53 years old

D-Von Dudley is set to make his return to the squared circle for one final match as The Dudley Boyz take on fabled rivals The Hardy Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory this Sunday in Lowell, MA.

With The Hardys recently having won the NXT Tag Team Championships, they will also put those titles on the line in addition to the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Fans can expect nostalgia and emotion in droves tomorrow night at Bound For Glory, as the two teams attempt to run back the years. In particular, D-Von will wrestle his first match in several years at the PPV. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he explained why he was coming back for one final match:

“People ask, ‘Why am I coming back for one more match?’ And the bottom line is simple. Because, number one, I want to. Number two, I still have stuff in the basement. And number three, I never left the way I wanted to leave."

Much like a lot of wrestlers, D-Von Dudley was also forced into retirement. Several years later, however, he is ending his career on his own terms.

"It’s not like I’m injured. It’s not like I couldn’t go anymore. The fact that it was taken away from me, my career, the fact that I was told that I couldn’t wrestle anymore, well, that was something that I felt in my heart of hearts that I’m not going to take lying down.”

The WWE-TNA partnership is allowing for major cross-promotion and truly giving this match the hype and magnitude it deserves, even if it is held in TNA and not WWE.

Are The Hardys contracted with WWE on TNA?

Interestingly, Matt & Jeff Hardy are presently officially contracted with TNA and not WWE, although their legendary careers in WWE and the partnership between the two companies have allowed for the occasional crossover.

With The Hardy Boyz having won the NXT Tag Team Championships earlier this week (thereby marking the first instance of non-WWE talent winning WWE gold), expect their WWE appearances to increase over the foreseeable future.

As for D-Von and Bubba, they are both technically signed to WWE, but not as in-ring talent. Bubba has competed part-time outside of WWE (including TNA) over the past several years, before returning as an ambassador to the global juggernaut last year (and now returning to TNA while contracted with WWE).

Meanwhile, D-Von has stayed on in WWE as a producer for the most part and made occasional WWE appearances. While The Dudley Boyz are inducted into both the WWE & TNA Halls of Fame, The Hardy Boyz are inducted in neither yet, but are most certainly expected to be first-ballot Hall of Famers very soon.

