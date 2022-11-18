WWE Hall of Famer reveals why Vince McMahon didn't bring a popular stable to the main roster

It's no secret that Vince McMahon was a fan of larger-than-life characters and superheavyweights, and he pushed several with these traits during his time as the CEO. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed why McMahon didn't call the Undisputed Era to the main roster.

In 2017, Adam Cole created the Undisputed Era with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish to dominate NXT. Later, Roderick Strong joined the group. Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from the company and was replaced by Triple H, who focused on the product and ran things differently than Vince McMahon did.

Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg revealed why The Undisputed Era never made it to the main roster:

"We knew when it came time to shine, they [Undisputed Era] were going to shine. Look, I thought they were going to be [called up to the main roster], too. I didn't think they were going to be the next Four Horsemen because, I don't think Vince [McMahon] saw them as the next Four Horsemen. I think Vince saw them as four smaller guys who cumulatively can do some damage, but I don't think Vince would see any of those guys facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania." [H/T - Fightful]

Unfortunately, the stable has had a few sporadic appearances on the main roster, but never in their four-year tenure did they get a chance to work on RAW or SmackDown.

The Undisputed Era was one of the most dominant stables in NXT, where they captured all the gold on the brand.

Road Dogg says Undisputed Era had a good run with Triple H instead of going to the main roster under Vince McMahon

During his time as the CEO of the company, Vince McMahon was a busy personality who indulged himself with work and worked on RAW and SmackDown. Unfortunately, he had a huge disconnect between what the fans wanted and what was happening down in the black-and-gold brand.

Therefore, only a handful of NXT call-ups were properly utilized by Vince McMahon during his reign.

Speaking on the same podcast, Road Dogg said The Undisputed Era did far better under Triple H and wouldn't have had the same amount of success under McMahon:

"I think [Undisputed Era] did have a lot better run in NXT than they would have had on the main roster, maybe for that exact reason... I loved having them there. I didn't want them to go away. But also to the last guy's question, who stepped up, I thought Keith Lee would be gone sooner rather than later, too, once everybody got eyes on him and his abilities." [H/T - Fightful]

Sadly, the stable broke up in 2021 as Adam Cole left the company in June of that same year. Bobby Fish was released in August, and lastly, Kyle O'Reilly left in late December. Roderick Strong remains the last member of the stable to still work with WWE.

Do you want to see the Undisputed Era reunited in WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

