WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi requests help after the murder of his niece 

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently revealed on his Twitter page that his 16-year-old niece was murdered in a shooting in San Francisco earlier this summer.

Rikishi shared the news on Wednesday morning, whilst asking the public for help in identifying the people responsible for the tragedy.

"They murdered my niece in the Bay Area, 16 yrs old Jaedah Tofaeono," he wrote.

According to the police bulletin attached to the Tweet, the incident occurred on July 30th at around 6.45 pm along Bertha Lane. Police were then informed that a woman aged 45-year-old and a girl aged 16-year-old had been shot.

The two victims were taken privately to a local medical facility, but on the way, Rikishi's niece succumbed to her injuries.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the 16-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased."

It was also noted that the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. As of yet, the San Francisco Police Department is yet to formally identify the victim.

The San Franciso Police Department has offered a $50,000 reward for the "identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder."

It is believed that this should help to track down the people who are responsible for this crime.

Rikishi's family in WWE

This news comes the same week as Rikishi was handed the news that the company had signed his son Joseph Fatu. This means that Jimmy, Jey, and their brother Joseph are now all part of WWE for the first time.

Congrats to all the new future prospects of the industry your time is NOW especially proud of my son #TheProblem @RealSefaFatu 👈🏾 follow his journey and watch him grow @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @SamoanDynasty1 https://t.co/QWcgVxrrct — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) August 31, 2021

Joseph was recently announced as one of the latest additions to WWE's Performance Center alongside several other high-profile recruits. The class includes Bobby Steveson, who is the brother of Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson. Ben Buchanan, the 20-year-old son of former WWE wrestler Bull Buchanan, Brady Booker, Jessica Woynilko and Joshua Dawkins, rounds out the new recruits.

