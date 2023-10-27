WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sends a 9-word message to 37-year-old AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently shared a heartfelt message for AEW star Miro after the two reunited at KnokX Pro Academy.

The legendary Samoan is widely credited for training several of the upcoming names in the pro wrestling business. After meeting Rikishi at the academy, Miro took to his Instagram to share a picture with his coach to express his gratitude.

The AEW star hailed his coach for his training and noted how the latter also makes the effort to share valuable life lessons. Miro celebrated Rikishi for pouring his knowledge to help the aspiring wrestlers in his academy.

"It’s always great to see my coach and WWE HOF Rikishi. Watching him lead training is great, but listening to him pouring knowledge not just about pro wrestling but life lessons is priceless. Great class at Knox Pro last night," wrote Miro in his post.

Rikishi later reshared the post on his Instagram story, sending a beautiful message to his student Miro. He labeled the AEW star as a "true friend and student" of his wrestling academy. Rikishi wrote the following in his story.

"Proud of [Miro] true friend and student of [KnokX Pro]."

Check out the screenshot of Rikishi's story below:

Rikishi shared a beautiful message for AEW star Miro on Instagram.

Rikishi seemingly acknowledges Roman Reigns ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to return on SmackDown this week, where he is scheduled to appear for the contract signing ahead of his title match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. Rikishi took to his social media, sharing a cryptic tweet seemingly referring to the segment.

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer shared the pointing up emoji, the widely recognized gesture to "acknowledge The Tribal Chief." Interestingly, he also wrote "And New..." when Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, raising questions over his alleged alliance between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns-led Bloodline.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.