WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shares cryptic message amid recent issues with The Bloodline

Is The Bloodline in danger of crumbling after WrestleMania 39?

Last night on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes laid out a prophecy for Roman Reigns about what will happen to The Bloodline following his loss to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

These words seemed to shake The Tribal Chief to his core as he left the ring with Paul Heyman without saying a word. Much to Reigns' chagrin, Solo Sikoa stayed behind and was punked out by Rhodes before Reigns got him out of the ring.

The father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, took to social media today to post a very interesting message that some fans are speculating might have something to do with the troubled faction. Tweeting out:

"Don't get caught up in the noise. See it coming a mile away then adapt .. #protectyourself," Rikshi wrote.

Will The Bloodline crumble if Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Many fans are predicting that Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come to an end at WrestleMania 39, but will that also be the downfall of The Bloodline?

For those who missed it. This is what The American Nightmare said to Roman Reigns last night.

"April 3rd, Tribal Chief, you've got to wake up and remember what it's like to lose," Cody Rhodes said. "You've got to wake up without these titles that mean the most in our world, and when that happens, here's what else happens. Jey is gonna leave you, and then Jimmy will leave you too. So no Usos, guess what happens then? Solo, you've been glaring at me all night. Let me tell you something that I had to find out when I was a second generation flanked by the champion. You think you're ready? You're not ready! Solo leaves you too, and when Solo leaves you, this man [points at Paul Heyman] well, he becomes an advocate again. So there you'll be, a man without a family. A Roman with no more reigns. A chief without a tribe."

Will Cody Rhodes' words from WWE RAW ring true? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Rikishi's tweet? Do you think this has something to do with what's going on with The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

