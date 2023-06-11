WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg reacts to 37-year-old RAW star's rare family photo

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian Girard James, recently reacted to RAW star Akira Tozawa's rare family photo.

On the December 23rd, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW, Tozawa won the 24/7 Championship by defeating R-Truth but eventually lost his title to Santa Claus. The RAW star won the 24/7 Championship for the second time by defeating his arch-rival, R-Truth once again.

Akira became the 24/7 Championship for one more time by defeating R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin in a triple-threat match. Tozawa, however, lost the title several other times against the likes of Bad Bunny, Keith "Bearcat" Lee, and Dana Brooke. Eventually, on the 17th of November, 2022, on Monday Night RAW, he turned babyface after defeating Baron Corbin and JBL in a game of cards.

Taking to social media, the 37-year-old star uploaded a photo alongside his wife and his 3-month-old child, Ten. Reacting to Tozawa's wholesome family photo, WWE Hall of Famer Dogg sent out a heartwarming message as he congratulated the couple.

"Congratulations on your blessing," wrote Dogg.

Check out Akira Tozawa's tweet and Road Dogg's reaction below:

Vince Russo wanted WWE star Akira Tozawa to get drafted to SmackDown

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo wanted RAW star Akira Tozawa to get drafted to SmackDown instead during this year's Draft.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran sarcastically spoke about how he had planned on leading the SmackDown brand by adding more stars such as Mustafa Ali, Nikki Cross, Tozawa, and many more.

He further detailed that he would have loved to watch Akira Tozawa get drafted on the blue brand rather than on RAW.

"Number three, totally resurrect the career, without a shadow of a doubt. The great Tozawa! Look at this roster I'm building. Ali, Nikki Cross, Tozawa," said Vince Russo.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Akira Tozawa.

