WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend. The GoFundMe set up by his family has reached $10000 in six hours.

Windham was a renowned tag team wrestler back in his day, most prominently teaming up with his brother-in-law Mike Rotunda (aka I.R.S.), father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. The 62-year-old is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and was part of the legendary Four Horsemen faction.

Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the Hall of Famer's treatment with a goal of $200000. Several fans have chipped in with what they can. An excerpt from the fund description reads:

"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain," written by Mika Rotunda

Barry Windham is part of one of wrestling's greatest families, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Several wrestling and WWE personalities have donated to the GoFundMe for Barry Windham's treatment

John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) teamed up with Barry as part of The New Blackjacks tag team in 1997, which was an homage to the latter's father, Blackjack Mulligan. The former WWE Champion has donated $1000.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Barry Windham and Justin Hawk Bradshaw,teaming up as The New Blackjacks back in 1997. Barry Windham and Justin Hawk Bradshaw,teaming up as The New Blackjacks back in 1997. https://t.co/lqjFZqBsWl

Former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore have donated $1000 a piece for the treatment.

Windham crossed paths with Dusty Rhodes on many occasions throughout his career. Dusty's son and WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes has not donated $1000 for Barry's treatment.

With all these wrestlers donating large amounts, we cannot overlook the fans who have chipped in with whatever they can for the treatment of the legendary wrestler.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their well wishes to Barry Windham and his family at this difficult time.

