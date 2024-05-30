WWE Hall of Famer says he didn't know TNA star Jordynne Grace would show up on NXT

Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Wrestling legend and NXT commentator Booker T shared that he had no idea she would show up.

The TNA Knockouts World Champion was revealed as Roxanne Perez's opponent at Battleground. The two stars will collide for the coveted NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming event. Grace will also make her NXT in-ring debut next week when she takes on Stevie Turner.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he was surprised, like everyone else, when Jordynne Grace appeared on WWE NXT.

"Unexpected entry. She came out, and I didn't know she was going to be there at all. It was a surprise and shock to me, just like it was for Roxanne Perez. And for me, that was a moment."

The Hall of Famer praised her and said she and Roxanne Perez would put on a good match.

"I was talking about Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble and how good of a job she did. She fit right in. She really looked like she belonged. And for her to make this step and show up in Vegas, at Battleground, taking on the champ, The Prodigy, this is gonna be good... Roxanne Perez is going to show how good she really is as champion... and she's going to have a hell of an opponent to actually do it with," said Booker T. [54:03-54:56]

Jordynne Grace shared a photo of herself with Shawn Michaels on X after NXT

The TNA Knockouts Champion made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in January.

She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Everyone was taken aback when she showed up on NXT this week, as it was a huge surprise.

After NXT, Jordynne shared a photo on X with Shawn Michaels. In the picture, she is holding her Knockouts Title.

Grace warned Roxanne Perez that she would become a double champion at NXT Battleground. It will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Do you think Jordynne Grace will win the NXT Women's Title?

If you use the quote from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

