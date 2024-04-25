WWE Hall of Famer says he wouldn't mind seeing 51-year-old star return to dethrone Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently enjoying his first run with the Undisputed WWE Championship after finishing his story. Wrestling legend Bully Ray doesn't think he should have a long title reign. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he wouldn't mind seeing The Rock return to dethrone the SmackDown star.

The American Nightmare was confronted by The Rock on the WrestleMania XL fallout episode of RAW. The Final Boss made it clear that things weren't settled between them, and he even teased coming after the coveted title. There's no doubt that the two stars will have a match against each other after The Great One makes his return to WWE.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said he doesn't have an issue with The Rock coming back and defeating Cody Rhodes, as the latter will have to chase the title again.

"I would not even mind The Rock taking that strap off of Cody and making Cody chase again (...) I don't believe that Cody needs to have some kind of credible, long run à la Roman or anybody else. Cody's story was that of the underdog who fought through, who fought The Final Boss, who overcame The Final Boss, and finally Roman Reigns (...) I have no problem with [The] Rock coming in and defeating Cody if [The] Rock's going to stick around right and at least do some business with WWE, not just disappear." [H/T: Wrestling INC.]

Could AJ Styles end Cody Rhodes' title reign in his first defense?

At the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event in France, AJ Styles will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This will be the first time that the two stars will face each other in a singles match. The Phenomenal One has wrestled the late-great Dusty Rhodes, but he has never shared the ring with Cody before.

Backlash will mark Cody Rhodes' first televised title defense. If he loses the Undisputed WWE Championship at the event, it'll be really shocking, and many fans will be disappointed. AJ Styles is a two-time world champion in the company, meaning he has what it takes to win the big one. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out in France.

Do you think Styles can dethrone Rhodes? Sound off using the discuss button.

