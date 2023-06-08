WWE Hall of Famer says he's the only star in the history of the company that was billed shorter than he was 

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared that he was much taller than how he was presented in the company.

The Harcore Legend portrayed several characters in the promotion, including Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack. He also served as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW under his real name from 2016-2017. He has shared the ring with many icons during his career, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Rock.

Speaking on the latest edition of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley stated that he was legitimately 6 feet 4 inches and believed he was the only person in WWE history to be billed shorter.

“Well, I was a legit 6 feet 4 inches, right? But they usually just announced your weight. And I think at the time of my first match, I was 220. I think in the history of WWF, WWE, I’m the only guy to come in being billed as being shorter than he is," said Foley. (H/T Wrestling INC)

WWE Legend Mick Foley on changing his posture to look smaller than his opponents

The wrestling veteran added that when portraying Mankind, he had to change his posture to look smaller than superstars like The Undertaker or Triple H.

Mick Foley mentioned that he used lifts when he joined the company but realized they didn't need his character to be tall.

“Especially when I first came to WWE, I had lifts put into my boots. And it felt pretty powerful to be 6 feet 7 inches or so. Then I realized, ‘Hold on a second, if they wanted a guy who was 6 feet 7 inches, there are a lot of guys like that. They’re hiring me to get into The Undertaker’s head.'” (H/T Wrestling INC)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Sportskeeda wishes 'The Hardcore Legend' Mick Foley a very Happy Birthday!

May you HAVE A NICE DAY!!!

#WWE #MickFoley He never thought twice before putting his body on the line and went all-guns blazing, without caring of the consequences.Sportskeeda wishes 'The Hardcore Legend' Mick Foley a very Happy Birthday!May you HAVE A NICE DAY!!! He never thought twice before putting his body on the line and went all-guns blazing, without caring of the consequences.Sportskeeda wishes 'The Hardcore Legend' Mick Foley a very Happy Birthday!May you HAVE A NICE DAY!!!#WWE #MickFoley https://t.co/bfnC0nddpl

More than two decades later, Mick Foley's memorable Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker is still discussed today. They'll both be remembered forever as wrestling legends.

Which one of Mick Foley's characters did you enjoy the most? Sound off in the comments below!

