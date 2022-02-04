WWE Hall of Famer says he "wasn’t a great worker;" calls WrestleMania match involving Mick Foley his favorite

WWE veteran Road Dogg says his favorite match was against Mick Foley & Terry Funk at WrestleMania 14.

Road Dogg has had an impressive career in WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of DX in 2019. It's safe to say that he had his fair share of memorable matches during his career.

A Twitter user recently asked Dogg to name his favorite matches from his career. The Hall of Famer was quite humble while responding to the fan and started by stating that he "wasn't a great worker" and "didn't have '5-star' matches."

He added that the WWE Tag Team title Dumpster match at WrestleMania 14 was his favorite. Later that year, Road Dogg defeated Big Boss Man to win the Hardcore title. He dubbed this match as his favorite as well.

"I wasn’t a great worker or and didn’t have “5 star” matches, but I loved the Dumpster Match and I love the Bossman match where I won the hardcore title with @RealMickFoley," wrote Road Dogg.

Mick Foley and Terry Funk kicked off a heated feud with The New Age outlaws in early 1998

Mick Foley was donning the gimmick of Cactus Jack in the late 90s, while Terry Funk was portraying the character of Chainsaw Charlie. The duo had a singles match on the RAW of February 2, 1998.

The New Age Outlaws interfered in the match and locked both competitors in a dumpster. Road Dogg and Billy Gunn pushed the dumpster off the stage in a scary visual. This segment kicked off a fierce feud between the two tag teams as WrestleMania loomed closer.

Jack and Charlie defeated The New Age Outlaws at The Show of Shows to win the WWE Tag Team titles. Unfortunately, they didn't hold the belts for a long time. The next night on RAW, The New Age Outlaws defeated Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie in a Steel Cage match to win the titles.

For those unaware, this was the iconic night that saw Triple H take over DX after Shawn Michaels went on a hiatus due to his injury. The Game recruited X-Pac in the faction, and The New Age Outlaws joined DX by the end of the episode.

