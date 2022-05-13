"He leaned into the slap" - Legendary 9-time champion says Will Smith-Chris Rock incident was a work (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap fiasco during an exclusive Sportskeeda interview. The WWE Legend felt that the entire incident was a work. Jarrett based his argument on how Chris Rock seemingly leaned into the slap.

Double J was aware of iconic wrestling journalist Bill Apter's opinion on the incident and countered by explaining why the whole altercation might have been scripted. The WWE Hall of Famer joked that professional wrestling was the only real thing left.

Here's what Jeff Jarrett told Sportskeeda's, Riju Dasgupta:

"Bill Apter believed it was a shoot, right? Come on; I can't even believe we are debating it. Me and Eric Bischoff did it on AdFreeShows, and you can go on over to AdFree and check out the My World pod. Come on, Riju, it's a work. He leaned into the slap. No security came around, he got back to the seat, and they had the camera shots. Come on, don't fall for that, pal," said Jeff Jarrett. "The only thing that's left, that's real in this world, is professional wrestling. That's the only thing left." [25:30 - 26:35]

What did Bill Apter have to say about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock?

Pro-wrestling fans love to question the authenticity of any real-life event. Many were quick to compare Smith's bust-up with Chris Rock to Jerry Lawler's memorable moment with Andy Kaufman.

Bill Apter, though, felt that there was legitimate heat between the two Hollywood superstars and revealed why the entire episode wasn't staged for the views:

"The Chris Rock/Will Smith thing, we can't compare this. One was a perfectly orchestrated wrestling angle. This, unfortunately, in my opinion, was not staged. It wasn't orchestrated. The two of them - Chris Rock and Will Smith - have been trading barbs for a long time on social media," explained Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story. (from 2:00-4:16)

Will Smith has borne the consequences of his actions, but what's your take on the slap that was heard around the world? Let us know in the comments section below.

