WWE Hall of Famer sends 3-word humiliating message to Dominik Mysterio after WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio has finally taught his son Dominik a much-needed lesson in the WWE ring as he handed him a loss in their match at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer would then taunt the Judgment Day member as he sent a three-worded message following their clash.

Both father and son were part of the extravagant theatrics and made amazing entrances to the ring on Night 1 at the Showcase of the Immortals. Rey arrived in style with Snoop Dogg in the iconic lowrider to honor Eddie Guerrero, and Dominik carried his prison gimmick as he arrived in a correction van.

The Master of the 619 won the match by properly disciplining his offspring as he gave him a deserving beating. At one point, the former WWE Champion whipped out a belt while Dominik was stuck in the corner. He then gave his son a spanking that popped the crowd in attendance.

After their entertaining match together, Rey Mysterio proceeded to send a three-word message. The message was sent to humiliate his son on social media that surely must've angered Rhea Ripley to see it. The WWE Hall of Famer reminded Dominik of who his father was as he posted a picture of himself whipping the Judgment Day star with the belt.

"Who’s Your Daddy? " Rey Mysterio tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Universe reacted to Rey Mysterio spanking Dominik at WrestleMania 39

Fans seem to consider Dominik's beating at the hands of his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 to be deserved as he looked to have it coming for a long time. The Judgment Day member has tortured his father ever since he betrayed him last year at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Dominik's turn to the dark side has caused him to perform reprehensible acts and make his father's life a living hell. He was helped by the entire Judgment Day, especially by his onscreen partner, Rhea Ripley. But it seems that he might've pushed his father a bit too hard and gotten him angrier than ever. It landed him in hot water in their match at the Grandest Stage of them All on Night one.

The former World Champion pushed his son to the corner turnbuckle in the ring. He would then proceed to spank him with a belt in front of over 75,000 fans in attendance as the crowd erupted to the spot. The WWE Universe was in splits over the humiliating beating Dominik received from Rey Mysterio and proceeded to react on social media.

We'll have to wait and see if Dominik comes for revenge against his father. Perhaps he'll visit him once again with the newly crowned WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, to get his payback.

What did you think of Rey vs Dom at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.

