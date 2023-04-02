WWE Hall of Famer sends out a congratulatory message to Rhea Ripley following her historic win at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently sent out a congratulatory message to Rhea Ripley following her historic win at WrestleMania 39.

At Night 1 of the WrestleMania 39 premium live event, Ripley faced Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite putting in her best efforts, The Queen was unable to retain her title against The Eradicator. Flair lost the match after Rhea hit her with a Riptide from the top rope to pick up the win.

Following her historic victory, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to social media to send out a message to The Eradicator.

He wrote:

Check out Booker T's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about her journey in WWE so far

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has opened up about her journey in the company so far.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned that during Triple H's regime, she became more self-confident inside the ring and learned more about the psychological side of wrestling.

Ripley further added that while working under Vince McMahon's creative direction, she learned to always be prepared:

“With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. “Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life…That if I don’t believe I’m the best thing there, nobody else will. When I went to Raw and Vince was in charge the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me I definitely kept my head afloat and swam.”

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley.

