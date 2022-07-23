"You also changed the world for the better" - WWE Hall of Famer shares a heartfelt message following Vince McMahon's retirement

The wrestling world was shaken today when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Heartfelt and emotional messages have come rushing in from both current and former performers. One of those tweets came in from WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

"You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything!", tweeted John Bradshaw Layfield

John Layfield @JCLayfield twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s… Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #thankful At 77, time for me to retire.Thank you, WWE Universe.Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s…

JBL was one of Vince McMahon's top stars in WWE in the mid 2000s

JBL initially found fame as Bradshaw, one half of APA. However, once Vince put trust in him as a singles competitor, it didn't take long for him to be truly elevated into the main event scene. JBL soon became the top heel in the company and engaged in an iconic feud with John Cena.

Layfield and McMahon have had a close relationship as they have traveled across the globe together and based on the aforementioned tweet, JBL surely holds Vince in high regard. JBL was even recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

WWE @WWE



#WWEHOF @JCLayfield "JBL would have never existed if it hadn't been for Eddie Guerrero." "JBL would have never existed if it hadn't been for Eddie Guerrero."#WWEHOF @JCLayfield https://t.co/VgzcmUc3oK

Sportskeeda will keep you up-to-date with all the news on Vince's retirement.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far