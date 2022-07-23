Create
"You also changed the world for the better" - WWE Hall of Famer shares a heartfelt message following Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon retired earlier today!
Zain Jafri
Zain Jafri
ANALYST
Modified Jul 23, 2022 03:31 AM IST

The wrestling world was shaken today when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Heartfelt and emotional messages have come rushing in from both current and former performers. One of those tweets came in from WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

"You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything!", tweeted John Bradshaw Layfield
You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s…

JBL was one of Vince McMahon's top stars in WWE in the mid 2000s

JBL initially found fame as Bradshaw, one half of APA. However, once Vince put trust in him as a singles competitor, it didn't take long for him to be truly elevated into the main event scene. JBL soon became the top heel in the company and engaged in an iconic feud with John Cena.

Layfield and McMahon have had a close relationship as they have traveled across the globe together and based on the aforementioned tweet, JBL surely holds Vince in high regard. JBL was even recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"JBL would have never existed if it hadn't been for Eddie Guerrero."#WWEHOF @JCLayfield https://t.co/VgzcmUc3oK

Sportskeeda will keep you up-to-date with all the news on Vince's retirement.

