WWE Hall of Famer sends out a message to Bayley following her major win at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has sent out a heartfelt reaction for Bayley following her triumph at WrestleMania XL.

Damage CTRL leader had a dispute with her stablemate post, and IYO SKY came into charge and changed the dynamics of the stable. Kairi Sane and Asuka came into the group, and at last, The Role Model was kicked out of the group. She then challenged SKY for a title match at WrestleMania XL and emerged victorious.

Amy Christine Dumas, aka Lita, took to her Instagram story in order to express her heartfelt feelings for Bayley on becoming the new WWE Women's Champion. Resharing a post on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"YES @itsmebayley Tap post for the full circle moment."

Check out a screengrab of Lita's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley shared a memory with her fans about her first meet with Damian Priest

Current WWE Women's Champion The Role Model recently took to social media to express how she perceived Damian Priest in her first meet.

Thr Role Model took to her Instagram post about her first encounter with the Archer of Infamy, back in 2018 at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Bayley expressed how Priest seemed like an all-rounder wrestler, and his skills were top of the class. She also congratulated him on securing his first World Title at WrestleMania.

She wrote:

"I first met @archerofinfamy back in 2018 at the ECW Arena in Philly. I’ve never watched him before that but after just 1 match I wondered why he didn’t work for WWE yet. This dude can do it all, I can’t wait to see where this journey takes him next. My dude - I’m so proud. So happy for you. And like a big loser that I am, excited that we won titles on the same night, in the city we first met, at Wrestle F’N mania. 2024 ERA 🍻 #martinezrules."

The Role Model has now opened up the possibility for fans to look out for exciting rivalries for the women's title in the upcoming months.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Iyo Sky would take a revenge from Bayley? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion