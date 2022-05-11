"I do" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Becky Lynch after she uses the former's iconic move on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reacted to Becky Lynch using one of his moves on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion interfered in Asuka's #1 contender's match against current champion Bianca Belair. Lynch, who has scores to settle with both Asuka and Belair, ended up hitting The Empress of Tomorrow with the Book End.

Taking to Twitter, Booker T reacted to Big Time Becks' successful attempt at imitating his move. The Book End is a move popularized by the former WWE Champion, who quoted a tweet and wrote the following:

"I do! Becky is great. Love watching her work."

Check out Booker T's tweet below:

Becky Lynch recently took a jibe at former WWE Champion The Miz

Becky's use of the Book End wasn't the only controversy to spin out of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Big Time Becks also created a lot of buzz with her choice of shades on the show.

WWE even took to Twitter to praise Lynch's most recent look, writing:

"Issa look."

Check out WWE's Twitter post below:

The Miz wasted no time in joining the fun, posting a collage of himself and Lynch sporting their most ridiculous pairs of shades. Even though The Miz just wanted to have some fun, Lynch wasn't having any of it. She shot back at The A-Lister on Twitter, writing:

"I will say Miz...That's the best you've ever looked."

Check out Big Time Becks' Twitter post below:

Following her WrestleMania 38 loss to Bianca Belair, Lynch made her return on the April 25th episode of RAW. However, her comeback was overshadowed by the return of Asuka.

Since returning to RAW, Lynch has been feuding with the Japanese star. Fans can expect the two women to cross paths at some point down the road.

