"To be forgiven you have to be remorseful" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Hulk Hogan 

Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and a six-time WWE Champion. An icon in the professional wrestling business, it is hard to imagine what the industry would have been without The Hulkster and his Hulkamaniacs.

Despite this, Hogan is not without his faults. He has been involved in numerous legal and personal issues throughout his life. One of them was a racist outburst he made in 2008, the tapes of which were released in 2015. The scandal got him fired from WWE.

Since then, Hulk Hogan has pleaded forgiveness for his racist comments, attributing his use of the term to his childhood and the way he was raised. WWE accepted his apology, reinstated him into the Hall of Fame, and even had him make several appearances on their programs.

Hogan also received support from some of his African-American colleagues, including The Rock, Booker T and Mark Henry. Henry recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio where he sent a message to The Hulkster.

"I'll stand right there next to him, and as long as he owns it and is truly sorry for what he is done... it's not gonna go away. It don't matter how long you wait. I just pray that before he meets The Maker, that he's able to repent for that and get everybody to say, 'You know what, man? Hulk Hogan had a hard time. He made mistakes, but man he fixed it'... We all have to be forgiven at some point, but to be forgiven you have to be remorseful and feel pain for what you did," said Mark Henry

Hopefully, Mark Henry's message reaches Hulk Hogan, who takes it to heart.

Hulk Hogan got booed at WrestleMania 37

Hulk Hogan was one of the two hosts at WrestleMania 37 alongside Hall of Famee Titus O'Neil at Tampa Bay. However, fans weren't too happy to see him.

Many Hulkamaniacs booed Hogan when he first appeared, mainly due to his controversial race scandal. It was a surprise to many, including his co-host Titus O'Neil.

What were your thoughts on Hulk Hogan being booed? Let us know in the comments section below.