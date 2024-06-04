WWE Hall of Famer sends a message after Pat McAfee catches Dominik Mysterio smiling at Liv Morgan on RAW

A WWE legend has sent a message after Pat McAfee caught Dominik Mysterio red-handed in an epic moment with Liv Morgan on the latest episode of RAW. The name in question is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

On RAW, Morgan continued her quest to woo Dominik and it looked like the latter was seemingly enjoying her attention. WWE announcers Pat McAfee and Michael Cole broke down the segment and McAfee was quite thrilled with catching Dirty Dom red-handed.

WWE veteran Bully Ray enjoyed Pat McAfee's analysis of the segment and sent out a tweet praising him.

"@PatMcAfeeShow breaking down the Liv ❤️ Dom segment was highly entertaining. #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio," Bully Ray shared.

Last week, Liv kissed Dominik in a shocking moment that immediately went viral on Wrestling Twitter. Fans had been patiently waiting for an explanation and Liv did not disappoint them tonight.

Dominik warned Liv Morgan that Rhea Ripley would kill her when she eventually returned to WWE TV. In response, Liv told him that Mami would destroy him as well. Ripley is currently on a hiatus and has not yet commented on Liv and Dom Dom's kiss on last week's episode of RAW. It would be interesting to see what happens when Mami comes back and confronts both Liv and Dominik.

