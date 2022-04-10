"No need to look" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin after his return at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised "Stone Cold" Steve Austin following the latter's incredible in-ring return at WrestleMania 38.

At the Show of Shows, Austin competed inside the squared circle after almost two decades as he faced former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens. Austin and Owens took each other to their absolute limit, with The Texas Rattlesnake coming out on top at the AT&T Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Angle posted a picture of himself alongside "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and sent a heartfelt message. The Hall of Famer wrote the following:

"No need to look….Just two bald guys paying their respects at WrestleMania 38. It was great to see Austin in the ring again!"

Check out Kurt Angle's tweet below:

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle It was great to see Austin in the ring again! @steveaustinbsr No need to look….Just two bald guys paying their respects at Wrestlemania 38.It was great to see Austin in the ring again! @steveaustinbsr #itstrue No need to look….Just two bald guys paying their respects at Wrestlemania 38. 😃 It was great to see Austin in the ring again! @steveaustinbsr #itstrue https://t.co/eiu2PpbBK1

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin broke character to speak about his match against Kevin Owens after WrestleMania 38

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 38, "Stone Cold," Steve Austin broke character and praised the Prizefighter's incredible performance at the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

During his backstage interview after the match, the 57-year-old stated that Owens was outstanding on the night. The Hall of Famer added that it was an honor for him to be a part of WrestleMania. He said:

"I came here looking for anything. This is where I started. I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, and he ran his mouth a little too much, and it caught up with him. But it was really an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches," said Steve Austin.

Check out the veteran's video below:

On Night Two, Austin made his mark again as he delivered Stunners to Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee during the show. Following McAfee's match against Theory, The Texas Rattlesnake made his way out to another huge ovation.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh