WWE Hall of Famer sends special compliments after match on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the opening match of the night, Bronson Reed faced Alpha Academy's Otis in a singles competition, with Maxxine Dupri present at ringside. The match was made official after Reed had defeated Chad Gable last week.

The match saw hard-hitting action as both men had an impressive exhibition. During the closing stages of the bout, Otis hit the Caterpillar. But Reed avoided the Vader Bomb as he followed it with a Senton. He then made his way to the top rope and delivered the Tsunami to secure an important win. WWE legend Bully Ray has since reacted to the match and sent his compliments.

"Those 2 meaty men kept it simple and the crowd loved it. Good job Bronson vs Otis," Ray said.

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In a backstage interview after the match, Reed claimed that he was the best super heavyweight in this business. He also challenged anyone over 330 pounds to face him. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Aussie Superstar.

What did you make of the match between Bronson Reed and Otis on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.