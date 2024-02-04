WWE Hall of Famer set to miss upcoming event; unfortunate reason revealed

A WWE Hall of Famer has recently disclosed he had undergone a medical procedure and will be off television for the next few weeks.

The man in question is Booker T. He has been an active member of the company's Tuesday night show, WWE NXT, as a commentator. On X, Booker addressed his current situation while also assuring that he will be back healthier.

"I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But - I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!"

Booker T is a legend of the wrestling business. Despite staying retired from in-ring competition, he is known among the WWE Universe for being one of the best in-ring performers of all time.

The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore is a popular podcast among fans. In one of its recent episodes, Booker spoke about his contemporary, Shawn Michaels, and how the two share values when it comes to working with younger talents.

