WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter signs multi-year deal with Hasbro

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has signed a multi-year deal with toy giant Hasbro, new reports confirm.

Slaughter is one of the most recognizable faces in WWE history, popular as both a face and a heel during the Golden Era. He even reigned as a heel WWE Champion in 1991 after defeating The Ultimate Warrior for the coveted title. Being such a big name in the industry, Slaughter's crossover appeal has earned him several of his own G.I. Joe figures over the years.

G.I. Joe is an iconic American action figure series with a military focus, and Slaughter has been featured since 1985. He was also part of their original animated series in the 80s and G.I. Joe: The Movie in 1987.

Hasbro, the company behind the series, recently announced that their partnership with Slaughter would begin again. This year, the Hall of Famer will receive a new six-inch figure as part of the Classified Series.

The company took to its Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel to confirm the news. Check out the video below:

When was Sgt. Slaughter's last WWE appearance?

Sgt. Slaughter hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2014. He lost his last match, which was for the United States Championship, against then-champion Cesaro.

Since then, Slaughter has made sporadic appearances for WWE. His most recent appearance was during a backstage segment on RAW Legends Night in 2021.

Slaughter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2004 by Pat Patterson. He was included alongside Big John Studd, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, and Junkyard Dog.

