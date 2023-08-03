WWE Hall of Famer shares heartfelt post following the death of wrestling icon Adrian Street

A WWE Hall of Famer has taken to social media to share a beautiful tribute to wrestling icon Adrian Street, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 82.

The Welsh wrestler was known for his flamboyant persona that he brought to prominence in the 1970s and 80s. Street would wear exotic costumes and walk to the ring to glam rock music, reimagining what was possible in professional wrestling.

"The Exotic One" is estimated to have had over 12,000 matches in his career. Once he retired, he designed wrestling gear, including the colorful costume worn by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's 'Dude Love' character during his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After his passing, Foley took to Facebook to send a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

"The wrestling world lost a true legend last week with the passing of “Exotic” Adrian Street," Foley wrote. "Adrian’s flamboyance in the ring and ability to generate heat with the crowd was matched only by the reverent tales told backstage in hushed tones, about his ability to hurt people for real - badly and quickly."

You can see Mick Foley's full post below:

WWE stars react to the passing of Adrian Street

As expected, the loss of the legendary figure has deeply affected many people within the professional wrestling industry, especially those involved with the UK wrestling scene who got to know him. Some of them include WWE stars Drew McIntyre, William Regal, and Triple H.

"Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP," wrote Drew McIntyre.

"A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street," wrote Triple H.

"I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and truly a one off talent Adrian Street. My deepest condolences to Linda and Adrian’s family. Rest well.x," wrote William Regal.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our condolences to Adrian Streets' family and friends in their time of grief.

