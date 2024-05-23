WWE Hall of Famer shares her honest thoughts on Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently asked to express her thoughts about Jade Cargill. This led to some long lines of praise from the veteran, Madusa, directed at the relatively new superstar.

Jade Cargill was hyped to be one of the most electrifying signings of the Stamford-based promotion last year. Despite her entry being made public right after her signing, she made her in-ring debut for WWE months later at the Royal Rumble. Since then, Cargill has quickly climbed the ranks and is currently WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Famer Madusa praised Jade Cargill heavily and discussed her perspective.

"Jade Cargill, first of all, powerful name. Her statuesque is very prominent, different, stands out. And she is a good human being. I have met her, well through conversations, and she seems to be well put together mentally. That being said she loves the business. She has a great family life. Her husband, her kids, and I just, what a woman to have the full package." [2:29 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also wants to see Jade Cargill feud with Bianca Belair

Before Jade Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair, many were speculating a confrontation between them based on their staredown at the Royal Rumble. Madusa is also expecting something similar, which can still happen down the road.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that she was looking forward to the tag team champions facing off against each other someday.

"They have put her together now, with I think Belair, which I think is great. She's gonna carry her in some things... I believe that it should happen (Jade vs Bianca) and I think maybe next year, maybe be might be too soon, I don't know. But it would be a great WrestleMania main event." [4:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how long The EST and Jade's partnership will continue.

