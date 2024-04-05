WWE Hall of Famer shares his prediction for Bayley's match at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL, Hall of Famer Teddy Long has explained why he thinks Bayley will win her title match against IYO SKY.

IYO and Bayley have quite a history, as they were both a part of Damage CTRL. However, the latter's departure from the stable and apparent face turn has pitted her against her former stablemate. The stakes are also high at WrestleMania XL, with IYO's Women's Championship belt on the line.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Bayley would be winning.

"Well, I haven't watched IYO SKY a whole lot. Seen Bayley quite a bit, you know. She's always looked impressive. Like I said, I don't wanna make the wrong prediction, and I don't wanna make the right prediction, so I'd rather just take a guess. I think Bayley will come out on top." [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter also thinks Bayley will win at WWE WrestleMania XL

While IYO SKY is certainly very talented in the ring, Bill Apter firmly believes that Bayley would emerge victorious at WrestleMania XL.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist recalled that he knew Bayley from earlier parts of her career.

He said:

"I have known Bayley since she was Davina Rose in the California independents... And I have seen her grow step by step. This is gonna be her WrestleMania moment. She's gonna win." [3:25 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, only time will tell whether Bayley will be able to defeat IYO SKY and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Teddy Long? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion