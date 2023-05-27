WWE Hall of Famer shares support for Roman Reigns ahead of Night of Champions

There are a few names in the wrestling industry that are openly supporting the idea of Roman Reigns winning at Night of Champions tomorrow.

Tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns will wrestle his first match since WrestleMania 39 and team with Solo Sikoa to try and defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles.

This morning WWE posted a graphic on social media of Roman Reigns holding all four championships, suggesting that it might be a spoiler of tomorrow's Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

While most people think this is a terrible idea based on his part-time schedule, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is for the idea and has offered his support on social media about it, tweeting out:

"@WWE *Finger pointed upwards emoji*," Bully Ray said in a tweet.

Bully Ray has been very vocal about his support for Reigns in 2023, including making several cases as to why he believes it was the right decision for Cody Rhodes to lose to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

Will Roman Reigns capture more gold at WWE Night of Champions?

While most fans believe that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will retain at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow, is there a chance that's not going to happen?

If Roman Reigns adds two more championships to his collection right now, he would further handcuff another division based on his part-time schedule.

While WWE has been known to do things to purposely anger their fanbase, this idea would seemingly be ill-advised for someone who has rarely wrestled in 2023.

WWE Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, May 27, at 1 PM EST on Peacock and on WWE Network internationally.

What do you make of Bully Ray's tweet? Do you think The Head of the Table has a chance of winning more gold at Night of Champions? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

