WWE Hall of Famer shocked by major Triple H decision following WrestleMania 41: "This thing is still going on"

A WWE Hall of Famer was surprised with one of Triple H's decisions after WrestleMania 41. There were plenty of stories told on the post-WrestleMania editions of RAW and SmackDown.

On the blue brand's first episode after The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jade Cargill faced off against Tiffany Stratton in a fresh matchup. However, Naomi attacked Cargill to cause a disqualification, while Nia Jax returned and beat down the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi reacted to his daughter-in-law continuing her feud with Jade Cargill. He thought that it would have ended at WrestleMania 41, but at the end of the day, he just wants Naomi and Cargill to make amends.

"I thought these girls will just get out there to just finish it at WrestleMania, but obviously, you and I and everybody else is surprised and shocked that this thing is still going on. At the end of the day, you know, these girls are going to have to work it out," Rikishi said. [20:30 - 20:50]

Last Friday's episode of SmackDown showed that Naomi and Jade Cargill are still feuding, but they also have an eye on Tiffany's WWE Women's Championship. With Backlash right around the corner, Naomi, Cargill, and possibly Nia Jax could be put in a title match and end Tiffy Time.

Naomi takes a shot at Jade Cargill amid WWE releases

There has been a lot of back and forth between Naomi and Jade Cargill over the past few weeks, during the shows and on social media. However, it reached a new high or low, depending on perspective.

Amid the recent WWE releases, Naomi embraced her heel character by claiming that if she was in charge of the company, Cargill would be the only one she'd be letting go.

"If I was doing releases, I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill," Naomi tweeted.

As of this writing, a total of 17 stars have been released, with the biggest names being Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade.

Please credit RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from the first half of this article.

