WWE Hall of Famer signs brand new Legends contract

A WWE Hall of Famer will be under contract for another five years, according to the man himself.

While making an appearance on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather revealed that he signed a new five-year WWE Legends deal. However, since he is under contract, he does not own "The Godfather" name until this deal is finished.

"No I don’t (own ‘The Godfather’ name). I can’t get into that right now, but at this point, they own the rights to it at this point, because I just signed. When that contract is over, I’ll own the rights to it. It came out a few days ago that I filed for the patents for ‘Papa Shango’ and ‘Godfather’. (But it’s primarily) just to protect it. Because, you know, they’ll have it for the next five years and then, it’ll be open, so, I wanted to protect it. For the five years that I’ll be on contract, it’s theirs." h/t POST Wrestling

One big thing that people expect is that he could be on television with legends like JBL appearing fresh off his RAW 30 appearance. However, Wright was quick to shut that down.

"No (I’m not interested in coming back to TV to be an on-screen manager). I’m so busy man. I’m involved in the cannabis industry, I do seminars, I do signings. I’m just so busy, I don’t have time for that and I don’t wanna be tied into have to be here and have to be there. Right now, I’m doing my own thing. If I wanna work, I work. If I don’t, I don’t so no, I’m having a great time doing what I’m doing. I’m not looking to do anything like that."

It has been a while since we saw Wright on television as before RAW 30, his last appearance was at Survivor Series 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

What has The Godfather done with WWE?

Charles Wright has displayed memorable characters throughout his WWE career as he portrayed characters such as Papa Shango, The Godfather, Kama Mustafa, and the Goodfather.

The Godfather is one of the most memorable gimmicks but he had little success in WWE when it come to winning championships as he won the Intercontinental Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship with Bull Buchanan.

What was your favorite gimmick from Charles Wright? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

