WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg pays homage to 29-year-old NXT star at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer and rapper Snoop Dogg returned at WrestleMania XL Night Two and paid homage to NXT star Trick Williams.

Dogg also appeared at last year's WrestleMania Night Two, where he introduced Shane McMahon to wrestle against The Miz. However, McMahon sustained a quad injury during the bout, which led to the rapper improvising to compete against The A-Lister.

Tonight, Snoop Dogg sat at the announcer's table during The Street Fight between The Final Testament and a team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. In the middle of their match, the WWE Hall of Famer paid homage to Trick Williams by chanting, "Whoop That Trick".

Williams has now taken to X/Twitter to give a shout-out to the music megastar.

"S/o @SnoopDogg," Trick tweeted.

The Street Fight ended in favour of Bobby Lashley's team as they attacked and pinned Karrion Kross after the latter's teammates were knocked out in the dying moments of the match.

There are still some high-profile matches left on tonight's card as Bayley will lock horns with IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, and Cody Rhodes will attempt to finish his story against Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in these matches.

