WWE Hall of Famer spotted at recent NFC Championship game

The NFC Championship game just ended, and a WWE Hall of Famer was spotted in attendance. Brie Bella, known for being one-half of the Bella Twins, was seen at Lincoln Financial Field during the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the hometown team, took on the visiting Washington Commanders, and Bella was there to support the home team. She did so with an Instagram reel that hyped up the Eagles.

Brie Bella is featured in the video standing on the sidelines wearing an Eagles jacket and beanie. She expresses her support for the team with a chant aimed at those who doubt its abilities.

Luckily, the motivational words of the WWE Hall of Famer lifted the Eagles' spirits. As a result, the team not only won convincingly, 55-23, but also guaranteed their place in the upcoming Super Bowl.

"What up Philly! Haters gonna hate! Eagles gonna fly baby! Here we go!" Brie Bella said.

Now, the city of Philadelphia will be watching the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills closely. Regardless of who they face, though, they might want to have Brie Bella on the sidelines for their next game as well.

Brie Bella's sister Nikki Bella recently attended WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix

Brie Bella isn't the only member of The Bella Twins who has been out and about recently. Her twin sister, Nikki Bella, was also spotted recently at a major WWE event. The former two-time Divas Champion attended RAW's premiere on Netflix.

Nikki Bella was seen at the red carpet event and inside the Intuit Dome for the show. In honor of RAW, she was clad in all red and performed her signature twirl when the camera was focused on her. She even took a couple of pictures backstage with several superstars, past and present.

Her appearance at the show sparked rumors about a potential return. But, at this point, it is nothing more than conjecture. Nevertheless, it would be great to see both Nikki and Brie return sometime soon.

