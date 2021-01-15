WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on Dark Side of the Ring Season 3

It was announced earlier today that WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be appearing on the Season 3 premiere of Vice TV's popular hit show, Dark Side of the Ring. The episode in particular will touch on the life and death of Austin's good friend and former tag team partner, Brian Pillman.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has done it all in professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time WWE Champion is arguably one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the sport. Even after being retired for almost 20 years, fans still fondly remember The Texas Rattlesnake and hope to still hope to see him return to the ring for one more match.

While that doesn't seem likely at his age, Austin continues to keep his name in the wrestling spotlight doing his Broken Skull Sessions WWE Network specials as well the hit USA Network show, Straight Up Steve Austin.

During an interview with Jemele Hill and Cari Champion-which airs later tonight on VICE TV-it is revealed that Steve Austin will appear in the Brian Pillman episode of “Dark Side of the Ring”.



VICE TV confirmed that will be the first episode of season 3.https://t.co/kjsm8L9vow — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) January 14, 2021

Former WWE Champion "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring on Brian Pillman

The following is a statement from Vice TV regarding Austin's upcoming appearance on Dark Side of the Ring:

“STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN REVEALS APPEARANCE ON DARK SIDE OF THE RING SEASON 3 AND TALKS RETIREMENT

The former pro-wrestler gets candid on tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports at 11:30 PM ET/PT on VICE TV

Advertisement

On tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill reveals that the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of VICE TV’s highly anticipated Dark Side of the Ring Season 3. The former WWE wrestler also describes his transition into retirement, explaining “it wasn’t easy” and that he “didn’t really have an exit strategy.”

VICE TV has confirmed that Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, which will focus on the career and death of wrestler Brian Pillman.

Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports is a weekly late-night talk series where ride or die friends Jemele Hill and Cari Champion chat with guests and deliver their unapologetic, engaging, and comedic perspectives on issues at the crossroads of politics, pop culture, music and yes, sometimes sports. It airs Thursdays at 11:30 PM EST/PST on VICE TV.

Steve Austin Confirms He's Involved in Brian Pillman's Dark Side of the Ring Episode - https://t.co/3zgiKQzAK2 pic.twitter.com/uDhNN4c7nK — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 14, 2021

Are you excited about Austin's upcoming appearance on Dark Side of the Ring? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.