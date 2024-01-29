WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin comments on Bayley's victory at Royal Rumble 2024

Bayley is the winner of the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave his reaction to her victory at last night's premium live event.

At the event, The Role Model stood victorious after giving it her all against 29 other participants. In the last minutes of the match, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and the Damage CTRL leader were the only ones remaining inside the squared circle. Morgan took out Cargill after hitting her with the ObLIVion, and eventually was eliminated by The Role Model.

Taking to social media, Triple H posted a picture with Bayley as he congratulated the latter on her victory. He also mentioned that The Role Model lasted 63 minutes inside the squared circle.

"She fought for a record-setting 63 minutes and 3 seconds… and now, Philadelphia is calling her. Congratulations to 2024 #RoyalRumble Match winner, @itsmebayley! #WrestleMania," wrote HHH.

Commenting on The Game's post, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin also hinted at how glad he is to see Bayley as the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"Oh Hell Yeah!!!" he wrote.

Check out Steve Austin's comment on Triple H's post below:

WWE Superstar Bayley spoke about the reason why no legends showed up

Following the Royal Rumble premium live event, Bayley revealed why no WWE legends made surprise appearances in the match.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, The Role Model opened up about her victory as she stated that her journey was all about being consistent, and looking forward to the bigger picture.

The Damage CTRL leader further stated that no legends showed up at WWE Royal Rumble as there were a lot of female wrestlers who needed to showcase their talent and cement their positions in the company.

"From the first Rumble that we've had to one of my first one or two years on the main roster to now where we are, it's all about consistency and just seeing the bigger picture. If you get stuck in all the dips, swerves, and everything that this business throws at you, I could've never done what I did tonight. I would've given up so long ago. Such a difference man, we have such a different crew. There's no legends coming in because there are so many women out there that we need to showcase. It's beautiful." [From 7:08 - 7:45]

It would be exciting to see what WWE's plans for Bayley are in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.