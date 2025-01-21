WWE Hall of Famer suffers serious accident on WWE RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer competed on RAW tonight. During the match, he suffered a serious accident.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer who has accomplished incredible feats in the industry. As a result, he sees himself as one of the leaders in the locker room. A few weeks ago, when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E and seemingly kicked him out of The New Day, the whole locker room wanted nothing to do with them.

Rey Mysterio even informed Kofi and Xavier that they had to find a new place to change since they were not welcome in the locker room. However, The New Day has not taken things well which has resulted in confrontations with Mysterio in recent weeks. Tonight on WWE RAW, Kofi was set to compete in a singles match against the Hall of Famer.

Things nearly went downhill after both men fought at ringside. Kofi Kingston went for a powerbomb but he lost his grip on Rey. Luckily, the luchador flipped enough to land on his back. If he hadn't flipped, he could've landed on the back of his head or neck which could've resulted in a serious injury.

It's good to see Rey Mysterio escape a serious botch unscathed as things could've turned ugly.

