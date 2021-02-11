WWE Hall of Famer takes shot at Mick Foley; says he is a lizard if The Undertaker is Godzilla

WWE legend Tony Atlas believes Mick Foley and The Undertaker’s WWE careers cannot be compared.

The Undertaker worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor from 1990 to 2020. He signed a 15-year contract last year, keeping him with the company until at least 2035. In contrast, Mick Foley wrestled for WWE from 1996 to 2001. He also made sporadic in-ring appearances before his retirement in 2012.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Atlas made it clear that he is a big fan of The Undertaker’s work.

“To compare Undertaker with Mick Foley or any other WWE [Superstar], it’s like comparing Godzilla to a lizard, as far as status. Mick Foley needs the job, Undertaker don’t need the job. Mick Foley needs the job.”

Atlas clarified that Mick Foley is a great family man. However, when it comes to WWE and the wrestling business, he believes Foley's accomplishments pale in comparison to The Undertaker.

Is The Undertaker bigger than Hulk Hogan?

Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker

Tony Atlas believes The Undertaker’s star power is even bigger than the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Steve Austin.

“He’s bigger than Hogan was. He’s the only guy. Stone Cold could not take Hogan’s place, The Rock could not take Hogan’s place. Undertaker replaced Hogan. Think about it. They can’t even draw. You do WrestleMania main event with Mick Foley and then you do main event with Undertaker and see what the house looks like.”

Mick Foley’s only WrestleMania main event came at WrestleMania 2000 against Triple H, The Rock, and Big Show. The Undertaker headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year five times.

