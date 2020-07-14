WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch has been arrested once again

As reported by PWinsider, Tamara Sytch AKA Sunny has been arrested yet again and she is currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly processed into the correctional institution at 4:42 EST on July 13th, 2020.

Based on the records obtained from the Monmouth County Sheriff's office, Sunny was arrested for charges such as operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer, and violation or contempt of a domestic violence restraining order.

More details regarding the circumstances of her arrest weren't revealed and there were also no updates on what the future holds for her.

The WWE Hall of Famer's legal issues over the years

Sunny is considered to be the first diva in WWF/E history. While she was rightfully inducted into the company's Hall of Fame as part of the 2011 class for her popular work in WWE, ECW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling, life hasn't been too kind to her in recent years.

The tail-end of Sunny's WWE stint in 1998 was dominated by rumors of her unprofessional behaviour and addiction to painkillers. Sunny's life has, unfortunately, spiralled out of control over the past decade. Tammy Sytch was arrested five times within four weeks back in 2012 on various charges including third-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and multiple counts of violating a protective order.

She was arrested again in 2013 and spent 114 days in jail before being released in May 2013.

Sunny's legal troubles continued to pile up in the years that followed. She has been arrested on multiple occasions on DUI-related charges over the past few years. Tammy Sytch was most recently serving a prison sentence and was out on parole after being released from jail on February 25th, 2020.

Her latest arrest, while being out on parole, as well as the seriousness of the charges, puts her immediate future in doubt. The sad part is that Sunny has been in such a predicament before.

While we don't know what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer, the situation certainly doesn't sound favourable for the 47-year-old wrestling personality.